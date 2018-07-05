A family country manor set in beautiful grounds with stunning views

This beautiful and substantial five bedroomed family home has been extended and renovated and boasts good-sized gardens and far-reaching open views to the rear.

Whinleys has been upgraded by the current owners, to provide extensive accommodation with the benefit of five bedrooms including a guest suite with a WC/shower room and two bedrooms, which would be ideal for dependant relatives or teenagers.

This impressive home is on the market for offers of around �650,000

Located in the popular hamlet of Thorpe Salvin, this superb property has convenient access to good local schools and the A57 link road to Worksop and Sheffield, as well as excellent access to the M1 and M18 motorway networks.

The property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, dining kitchen, inner hallway, WC, utility room, sunroom, lounge, dining room, study and an integral double garage.

On the first floor is a landing, master bedroom, bedroom three, family bathroom, inner hallway, bedroom four/guest suite, guest shower room, hallway, bathroom, bedroom two and bedroom five.

To the front, Whinleys is set well back from Harthill Road behind stone walling and timber gates, which lead to a large sweeping block-paved driveway providing parking for several vehicles and giving access to the double garage.

From the driveway, a step leads down to a generously-sized front garden being mainly laid to lawn with mature shrubs and trees.

To the rear of the property, there’s a block paved seating area with a path leading to other pleasant paved/pebbled seating areas with mature oriental planting and a timber pergola.

To one corner is a timber summerhouse with glazed windows, pendant light point and space for garden seating.

The rear gardens are enclosed by mature shrubs, fencing, mature trees and decorative hedging to provide privacy and security to this superb family home.

Offers in the region of £650,000.

To arrange a viewing, call 0114 358202.