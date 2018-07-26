Beautiful detached set in stunning country location

Occupying a fabulous elevated position is this superb three bedroomed detached residence with outstanding views across the Hope Valley.

Houlden is a wonderful family home benefiting from mains services, double glazing and gas central heating.

This detached home is available for offers in the region of �595,000

The property has been completely remodelled by the current owners to create light and spacious accommodation incorporating a superb breakfast kitchen, spacious lounge, snug, dining room, wc, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

This fabulous property occupies a generously sized plot with ample off road parking and a large rear garden which backs onto open fields.

Situated in close proximity to the amenities of Hathersage and Grindleford and falling within the catchment area for the highly regarded Lady Manners School in Bakewell.

The property briefly comprises, on the ground floor, an entrance hallway, snug, dining room, breakfast kitchen, inner hallway, sun room, inner hall, shower room and lounge.

On the first floor is the landing, master bedroom, inner hallway, two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

To the front the property is set well back from the road and is accessed by a driveway with dry stone walling (incorporating external power points) which leads to a parking area where work has commenced to build a garage with a room/annexe above.

Stone steps with exterior lighting rise to the front of the property where there’s a lawned garden with shrubs.

Further stone steps rise to a seating terrace with lighting and power points.

To the side, a pebbled path leads to a further seating terrace, which provides access to the sun room and inner hall.

The path leads around the sun room to a further seating terrace, which also gives access to the inner hallway.

To the rear, stone steps rise to a large garden, being mainly laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubs, planted borders and timber storage sheds.