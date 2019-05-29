Calling all horse riders..,this four-bedroom property in six acres of land near Ashover is yours for £900,000

On the market for £900,000, the house on Hunt Lane, Milltown, Ashover, has two adjacent stables/workshop which have potential to be converted to holiday accommodation (subject to planning permission and regulations). Further details from Wilkins Vardy.

This elegant split-level living room has a log burner, overlooks the front garden and has French doors leading to a conservatory. Other 3rd party other Buy a Photo

This beautiful kitchen has oak units topped with granite work surfaces and upstands. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

Could there be a nicer place to entertain family and friends than this stunning conservatory? Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

The property stands in extensive grounds which include half an acre of landscaped garden. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

View more