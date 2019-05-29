Calling all horse riders..,this four-bedroom property in six acres of land near Ashover is yours for £900,000
Equestrian enthusiasts should check out this four double bedroom character property which stands in six acres of land.
On the market for £900,000, the house on Hunt Lane, Milltown, Ashover, has two adjacent stables/workshop which have potential to be converted to holiday accommodation (subject to planning permission and regulations). Further details from Wilkins Vardy.
This elegant split-level living room has a log burner, overlooks the front garden and has French doors leading to a conservatory.