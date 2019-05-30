Check out our school photos from the past and see if you can spot yourself

We've been raiding our archives to uncover these great photos. Can you spot anyone you know on them?

Balloon release at Ashover School in 2006. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ahoy me hearties! Pirate day at Darley Churchtown Primary School in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo

John Evans, Katie Oldfield and David Haslam with their contributions to an art exhibition at Highfields School in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo

New school council members at St Anne's Primary School, Baslow, with headteacher Jane Palmer-Coole and Pc Kevin Lowe in 2008. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more