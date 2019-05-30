Winster Primary School pupils celebrate 100 years of the National Trust caring for properties in the Peak District in this photograph from 2006.

Check out our school photos from the past and see if you can spot yourself

Were school days the happiest days of your life?

We've been raiding our archives to uncover these great photos. Can you spot anyone you know on them?

Balloon release at Ashover School in 2006.
Ahoy me hearties! Pirate day at Darley Churchtown Primary School in 2010.
John Evans, Katie Oldfield and David Haslam with their contributions to an art exhibition at Highfields School in 2007.
New school council members at St Anne's Primary School, Baslow, with headteacher Jane Palmer-Coole and Pc Kevin Lowe in 2008.
