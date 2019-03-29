Check out this beautiful six-bedroom house with tennis court and paddock - on the market for £1.395 million

This stunning six-bedroom detached house in a secluded area of Grindleford is set in 1.87 acres and has a hard tennis court, small paddock and stabling for two horses.

On the market for £1,395,000, Sherwood is a stone-built property which was constructed in 1920 and has many original period features including stone mullioned windows.

Sherwood's beautifully presented kitchen.

The drawing room has a wide bay window which looks out over the front garden. A large dining room has French doors opening onto the side garden and the sitting room has a doorway leading to the rear garden.

Among the property's focal points is the kitchen/breakfast room which is fitted with oak wall and floor units and granite work surfaces. There is a twin Belfast sink unit and a further single sink. Integral appliances include a dishwasher, two built-in under counter fridges and a high-level microwave oven. The three oven AGA is available by separate negotiation.

A butler's pantry has built-in cupboards and a walk-in larder with stone thrall and fitted shelving.

Upstairs a large galleried landing has big windows which make the most of the wonderful views.

Fine room to dine.

The master bedroom has a walk-in dressing room and en suite bathroom with bath and shower over, hand basin and wc.

A games room with high ceilings, corner fireplace and exposed beamed ceiling could be turned into another large bedroom suite.

The family bathroom has a bath, shower cubicle and basin; there is a separate wc across the landing.

At the back of the house a carport leads off a double garage. There is a large garden store/workshop and a dog kennel with enclosed run. The rear garden has a lawn and steps to the hard tennis court where gates lead directly onto Maynard Road.

Elegant sitting room at Sherwood.

A small paddock with stabling for two horses and a summer house are at the side of the house.

The front of the property looks onto a large stone terrace with steps leading to a lawn flanked by high hedges. There is a range of mature shrubs and trees include heathers and rhododendrons.

Spacious bedroom at Sherwood.