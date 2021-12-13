Derbyshire florist set to feature on Kirstie Allsopp’s Handmade Christmas

Bethan Boam

Bethan Boam is a florist from Stanton Lees.

She recently filmed an episode of Kirstie Allsopp’s Handmade Christmas in Devon, going up against three other crafters in a wreath-making competition.

She said: “It was really exciting, particularly after such a rubbish year. I work in the wedding industry, so the year before has been pretty awful.

“It was a fabulous experience, and I got to meet fellow crafty-people as well.”

Without giving any spoilers as to who won the competition, Bethan said she was happy with her efforts, despite having little time to prepare.

“I was really pleased with how it went, to say I’ve not actually made that wreath before - I winged it a little bit.

“I had a wedding I helped the Friday before, so I hadn’t really got a chance to properly prepare for it, but I was very pleased with the outcome.”

In each episode of the show, four crafters battle it out in a different challenge, aiming to win one of Kirstie’s trophies. Top crafting tips and tricks are also brought to viewers by the judges.

Kirstie Allsopp told Channel 4: “People very kindly say that they feel our Christmas show is the kick-off to Christmas, and it really warms the cockles of my heart when people say that, because that’s what we’re trying to do.”