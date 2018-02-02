Crich Tramway Village seeks volunteers to join crew

Have you thought about volunteering in 2018?

Crich Tramway Village, home of the National Tramway Museum, is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join their volunteer tram crew for their vintage trams.

You need to be of smart appearance with good customer service skills with a minimum age of 16. Training will be given to successful applicants, starting as a conductor/guard. After two years as a qualified conductor, and subject to holding a full DVLA car licence,you could also apply to be a tram driver.

To read more, see Crich notes.

Discounted accommodation is on offer for those travelling from afar, and there are currently more than 150 volunteers who come from all over the UK and Europe.

Some volunteers have gone on to secure employment after gaining valuable experience at Crich Tramway Village.

Volunteer conductor at Crich and LRV Driver (tram driver) at Metrolink in Manchester, Joseph Burberry, said: “I started volunteering in 2012 after an Ultimate Driving Experience at Crich. I started as a conductor, which is a great role because you get to meet so many new people and make some great friends at the same time. Even if you believe you are too shy to have a go at something like conducting, you’d be surprised at how doing a role like this can bring you out of your shell. The skills you learn here are great for any future career you go into within the railway industry.

“The skills and job experience I have gained while at Crich Tramway Village have helped me enormously to get my dream job at Manchester’s Metrolink. There aren’t many people who can say they had a licence to drive first generation trams before the second- generation trams. It’s a great thing to add to your C.V.!”

If you are interested in becoming part of our volunteer Tram Crew, email volunteering@tramway.co.uk or complete our enquiry form on www.tramway.co.uk