Crich Tramway Village travels back in time for vintage weekend

The museum was jumping and jiving to the sounds of the 1950s and ‘60s, while classic cars roared alongside the trams, and costumed visitors twirled in hula hoops.

Marketing manager Amanda Blair said: “It was a really good weekend, with visitor numbers up on last year and a really jolly atmosphere.”

This coming Sunday, June 30, the village will be packed with horsepower courtesy of an exhibition by the Toyota Sera Club and a horse-drawn tram on the roads. For full details see tramway.co.uk.

