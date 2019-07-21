Derbyshire Dales council hosts Matlock ‘rusty rackets’ tennis sessions

Derbyshire Dales District Council is serving up ‘Rusty Rackets’ tennis sessions for over-18s this summer at Matlock’s Hall Leys Park.

Sessions will be taking place from 11am to noon, starting on July 23, and the council’s sports development team will be on hand to loan everything needed for a few games on the park’s courts for £3.

Councillor Chris Furness said: “This is an ace idea and part of our commitment to providing a broad range of opportunities for people living and working in the Derbyshire Dales to become more active, improve their health and wellbeing and improve quality of life.”

For more details, call 01629 761220 or email ross.jillings@derbyshiredales.gov.uk.

The Rusty Rackets project complements new all-ages ‘Tennis For Free’ Sunday sessions that have been operating at Hall Leys Park since last month, in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association.

The coach-led Sunday sessions run from 10.30am to noon with tennis balls and rackets also provided free of charge. To sign up, go to www.tennisforfree.com.