Does your profession struggle to survive in the UK rental sector?

Property experts Bunk have examined the UK rental market to see what percentage of salary is accounted for by rent for the 20 most popular professions in the UK and who has the best chance of survival in the rental sector outside of London.

1. Hairdresser Average monthly salary: 957'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 71 per cent

2. Cleaner Average monthly salary: 1,165'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 58 per cent

3. PA/Secretary Average monthly salary: 1,338'Average monthly rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 51 per cent

4. Chef Average monthly salary: 1,370'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 50 per cent

