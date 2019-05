Tea and tasty treats are the perfect pick-me-up for weary shoppers and walkers. We've taken the legwork out of looking for the best places for refreshments by checking out TripAdvisor recommendations.

1. Northern Tea Merchants, Chesterfield "English breakfast tea made from leaves was a very pleasant blend. Gin and lime cake was also excellent."

2. Made At No 18, Alfreton "Afternoon tea to die for, all freshly made."

3. The Bridge Bakehouse, Whaley Bridge "Proper Yorkshire brew that went down a treat. Custard slice absolutely massive and beyond delicious."

4. Beaurepaire Patisserie, Belper "A really nice cup of tea and a great piece of cake, service very friendly."

