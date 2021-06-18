11 delicious Derbyshire food shops you HAVE to try

How about a Derbyshire oatcake for breakfast, a slice of Chatsworth estate beef for lunch or some Hartington cheese for tea?
If you want to tuck into some of the finest food in the country and support our county’s producers, pop into these great businesses…
1. Chatsworth Farm Shop
Meat and vegetables from the Chatsworth estate, patisserie and a delicatessen selling food from Derbyshire producers are on offer in this haven for foodies who love quality fare. The farm shop is open every day except December 25 and 26 and January 1, from 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.
2. Meadowfresh of Chesterfield
Meadowfresh of Chesterfield is a family-owned business whose products include free range and rare breed meat and fish. Its flagship shop is in Chesterfield market place also has a delicatessen and a cafe. Meadowfresh has three other shops, in Clay Cross, at Dobbies Garden Centre in Barlborough and in Worksop.
3. Jacksons, Chesterfield
This family-run business in the heart of Chesterfield town centre stocks celebration cakes, pastries and bread products, made in its bakery at Danesmoor. The bakery has been operating since 1944 and prides itself on using non-hydrogenated fats, free range eggs and no GM ingredients, as well as limiting the amount of artificial colours, flavours and preservatives in its products.
4. Lambs Cupcakes, Chesterfield
Richard and Sarah Lamb make cupcakes in the Market Hall in Chesterfield. They also make wedding cakes and celebration cakes including those specially designed for children, ladies and men with 16 vehicle themes among their collection.
