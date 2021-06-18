11 delicious Derbyshire food shops you HAVE to try

3. Jacksons, Chesterfield

This family-run business in the heart of Chesterfield town centre stocks celebration cakes, pastries and bread products, made in its bakery at Danesmoor. The bakery has been operating since 1944 and prides itself on using non-hydrogenated fats, free range eggs and no GM ingredients, as well as limiting the amount of artificial colours, flavours and preservatives in its products.

Photo: Google