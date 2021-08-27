Best places for fish and chips in Peak District according to Google ratings

You’ll be spoilt for choice with chippies, cafes and pubs where you can take away your favourite food.
To compile a list of the best we’ve taken a look at Google ratings to find those that have scored at least 4.5 out of 5 based on a minimum of 100 reviews.
1. Stoney Middleton
Toll Bar Fish & Chips, The Bank, Stoney Middleton, S32 4TF. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (based on 456 Google reviews). "Best fish and chips ever. Generous portions, friendly staff,freshly cooked products and very well organised."
Photo: Google
2. Castleton
Tillys of Castleton, Cross Street, Castleton, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (based on 356 Google reviews). "The food is delicious and not greasy. Not pricy in a tourist area."
Photo: Google
3. Matlock
The Matlock Cafe, Bakewell Road, Matlock, DE4 3AU. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (based on 123 Google reviews). "Fantastic service. Excellent food."
Photo: Google
4. Cromford
Robinsons of Cromford, Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Place, Cromford, DE4 3QE. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (based on 121 Google reviews). "Made 40 mile round trip for visit to this chip shop. Lovely fish chips and peas and very pleasant staff. Highly recommended."
Photo: Google