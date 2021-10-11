The eight best restaurants and cafes in and around the Peak District

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the eight best restaurants and cafes that the idyllic Peak District has to offer.

There’s something for everyone here, from quaint village cafes to offbeat Caribbean buffets.

Did we miss any out? Is your favourite on the list? Be sure to let us know!

1. Merchant's Yard Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 345 Google Reviews). "Absolutely terrific meal here - the highlight of our holiday." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Piedaniel's Piedaniel's, Bath Street, Bakewell, DE45 1BX. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 177 Google Reviews). "Amazing food, tasty and beautifully presented." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap, The Dale, Stoney Middleton, Hope Valley, S32 4TF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 255 Google Reviews). "Delicious Indian food in a minimalist, cosy cottage restaurant." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Stella's Kitchen Stella's Kitchen, Cross Low Farm, Foolow Road, Hope Valley, S32 5QS. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 98 Google Reviews). "Stella and the team are really friendly and the food is absolutely gorgeous." Photo: Google Photo Sales