Town's Victorian market set to be 'best yet'

Santa Claus makes his way thorugh Matlock town centre at the annual Matlock Victorian Christmas Market.

After a Covid-enforced break in 2020, this year's Victorian Matlock – Christmas Market weekend is set to be the best yet with more than 200 stalls and traders offering hand-crafted, artisan goods, local produce and of course, festive refreshments.

This year, as well as outside stalls, there will be three carpeted marquees all bursting with the traditional Christmas market atmosphere.

Held in Hall Leys Park, Matlock, the family-friendly event also plays host to some of the area's best festive entertainment as well as Proctors Fun Fair with its popular dodgems, waltzer and helter skelter rides, as well as a whole host of child-friendly attractions.

Entertainers include James McKay, who supplied owls for The Philosopher's Stone film. Entertainment will also be provided by Thoresby Colliery Brass Band, Mark Handley Entertains (vocalist), and Gen Steel Band.

On Saturday and Sunday, children get to see the big man himself at Santa's Grotto, which will again be provided by Matlock Derwent Valley Lions Club, with the proceeds going to support local charities.

The three-day extravaganza – which has been held since 1994 – will be rounded off with a breath-taking Christmas fireworks display on the Sunday at 5.30pm. This programme of events may be subject to cancellation or alteration. Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times.

Geoff Stevens MBE who has been involved with the event since its conception said: "It was tough to see the market cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, but we are thrilled to be able to bring this fantastic event to Matlock once again. It has been missed by so many people, including residents and visitors, stall holders, entertainers and the local business community.”