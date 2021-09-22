Where can I get a steak in Derbyshire? Derbyshire's eight best steakhouses

Derbyshire is rife with places to order a steak - whether you like it rare or cremated, it’s a carnivore’s dream.

However, we want to make sure you’re getting the best of the best. For your convenience, we’ve compiled a list of the highest-quality steakhouses across Derbyshire, according to Google Reviews.

Is your go-to steakhouse on the list? If not, be sure to let us know!

1. Red Lion Red Lion & Moot Ales Microbrewery, 65 Matlock Green, Matlock, DE4 3BT. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 319 Google Reviews). "Fantastic experience. Very friendly, helpful staff and the food was delicious." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Stones Stones, 1 Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 272 Google Reviews). "Would give it six stars if I could. Beautiful setting, amazing food and friendly, attentive staff." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Big Jim's BBQ Steakhouse Big Jim's BBQ Steakhouse, 4 Thanet Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JR. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 54 Google Reviews). "We all enjoyed every last bite. T-bone, mixed grill, rumps and the massive tomahawk." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Bowling Green Inn Bowling Green Inn, 2 North Avenue, Ashbourne, DE6 1EZ. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 514) Google Reviews. "Just had a steak here and I can honestly say it was the best I've ever had." Photo: Google Photo Sales