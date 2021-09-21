Wirksworth beer festival set to return

The Wirksworth Beer Festival will return ‘with a bang and not a whimper’ on October 9, it has been confirmed.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:22 am
The festival will take place next month.

Starting at 12pm the sixth festival will be held at The Rockface, to the rear of The Lime Kiln Pub and will wrap up with a performance by The Wam Bam Band.

Until recently the festival was held at the Maltings in Wirksworth, but after a long discussion about Covid safety it was decided to switch venue. All money raised will go to the Wirksworth Skatepark fund.

A spokesman for the event said: “Promising a wide selection of beer from local breweries, we are sure the festival will live up to its growing reputation for delivering great beer, a selection of locally produced food and live local music throughout the day.”