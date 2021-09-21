Wirksworth beer festival set to return

The festival will take place next month.

Starting at 12pm the sixth festival will be held at The Rockface, to the rear of The Lime Kiln Pub and will wrap up with a performance by The Wam Bam Band.

Until recently the festival was held at the Maltings in Wirksworth, but after a long discussion about Covid safety it was decided to switch venue. All money raised will go to the Wirksworth Skatepark fund.