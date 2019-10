If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.

Simply send them to news@matlockmercury.co.uk.

2006: Children from Cromford Primary School celebrate the opening of the new playground off North Street with Coun Irene Ratcliffe (back row, right) and district councillor John March. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. . 2003: Splashing about in the river, as the annual Boxing Day raft race starts in Matlock and goes down the River Derwent to Cromford, after passing through Matlock Bath. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2006: Accordianist and multi-instrumentalist, Alexander Korbakov of St Petersburg, with some of the pupils of Matlock Bath Holy Trinity School. jpimedia Buy a Photo

1990: Chatsworth - International Scout and Guide camp, 1990 - Princess Margaret spends time chatting with Guides at Peak 90. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more