Go back in time with our fabulous snaps of Matlock's past from our archives

2007: The Bakewell Silver Band lead the procession through the town centre at the Remembrance Sunday parade.
2010: Crich Mercian Regiment memorial service.
1912: An early pleasure boat visits Hag Tunnel on the Cromford Canal in 1912.
2007: Pepsi the dog is pictured doing an agility test at Chatsworth Country Fair.
