Go back in time with our fabulous snaps of Matlock's past from our archives
Take a look at this week's retro slideshow of bygone Matlock and see if you are featured
If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.
Simply send them to news@matlockmercury.co.uk
2007 - Protesters walk the High Peak Trail from Cromford to Wirksworth as part of Christian Aids Cut the Carbon march.
jpimedia
2010 - The 13 new starters at Darley Dale Primary School.
jpimedia
2010 - Hoola hoop workshop at Darley Churchtown School.
jpimedia
2006 - Tourism Cluster members from across the area launch the High Peak visitors guide.
jpimedia
View more