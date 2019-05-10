2010 - The donkeys celebrate news of the birth of Jesus in the Darley Dale Primary School production The Donkey Sellers.

Go back in time with our fabulous snaps of Matlock's past from our archives

Take a look at this week's retro slideshow of bygone Matlock and see if you are featured

If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.
Simply send them to news@matlockmercury.co.uk

2007 - Protesters walk the High Peak Trail from Cromford to Wirksworth as part of Christian Aids Cut the Carbon march.
2007 - Protesters walk the High Peak Trail from Cromford to Wirksworth as part of Christian Aids Cut the Carbon march.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2010 - The 13 new starters at Darley Dale Primary School.
2010 - The 13 new starters at Darley Dale Primary School.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2010 - Hoola hoop workshop at Darley Churchtown School.
2010 - Hoola hoop workshop at Darley Churchtown School.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2006 - Tourism Cluster members from across the area launch the High Peak visitors guide.
2006 - Tourism Cluster members from across the area launch the High Peak visitors guide.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2