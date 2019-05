If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.

Simply send them to news@matlockmercury.co.uk

2007: A lone cow with ample to eat at Peak District, upland wildflower meadow, near Winster. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2006: High Peak Community Housing, annual garden awards. Front, best garden winner Shirley Collier of Meadow Close, Dove Holes with behind all the other first prize winners. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Hall Leys Park, Matlock looking beautiful in a carpet of pink and yellow flowers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Little artists get creative as they take part in the Matlock Live! Big Draw in Hall Leys Park, Matlock. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more