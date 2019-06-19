2007 - Crich Junior School pupils learn to keep their backs straight and their arms folded at all times as they experience life in a Victorian classroom.

Go back in time with our fabulous snaps of Matlock's past from our archives

Take a look at this week's retro slideshow of bygone Matlock and see if you are featured

If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.
Simply send them to news@matlockmercury.co.uk.

2010 - Mist over the hills at Chelmorton, Derbyshire.
2007 - Crich Scarecrows made by members of St Bernards Church Choir.
2006 - Cromford Nursery pupils in fancy dress for Children In Need.
2006 - Cromford Nursery pupils in fancy dress for Children In Need.
