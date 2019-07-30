Go back in time with our fabulous snaps of Matlock's past from our archives

If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.

2006: The Cromford Parent and Toddler group get ready for their Big Toddle around the play park. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: The Tiger Tractor brings the age of steam to the Celebrating Cromford festival. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Nottingham based dancers The Maids of Clifton perform The Basque at the Celebrating Cromford festival. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Cyclists set off from Scarthin Cafe in Cromford to take part in the Vanunu Freedom Ride from Sheffield to Nottingham to raise awareness of Israeli political prisoner Mordechai Vanunu. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more