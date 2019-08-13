2010: Crich Tramway Museum staged a Bank Holiday seaside day to celebrate 125 years of Blackpool trams complete with its very own beach.

Go back in time with our fabulous snaps of Matlock's past from our archives

If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.
Simply send them to news@matlockmercury.co.uk.

2007; It will be here before you know it. Beautiful Bakewell at Christmas time.
2006: Cake, coffee and culture at the Cromford Mill cafe.
The Duke of Devonshire is all smiles at the Chatsworth Easter egg hunt. Date unknown.
2007: Visitors to the first Extreme Sports Festival in Matlock enjoy racing the KMX carts.
