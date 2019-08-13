Go back in time with our fabulous snaps of Matlock's past from our archives
If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.
Simply send them to news@matlockmercury.co.uk.
2007; It will be here before you know it. Beautiful Bakewell at Christmas time.
2006: Cake, coffee and culture at the Cromford Mill cafe.
The Duke of Devonshire is all smiles at the Chatsworth Easter egg hunt. Date unknown.
2007: Visitors to the first Extreme Sports Festival in Matlock enjoy racing the KMX carts.
