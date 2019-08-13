Go back in time with our fabulous snaps of Matlock's past from our archives

If you have any old photos of Matlock and surrounding areas, we would love to see them.

Simply send them to news@matlockmercury.co.uk.

2007; It will be here before you know it. Beautiful Bakewell at Christmas time. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2006: Cake, coffee and culture at the Cromford Mill cafe. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Duke of Devonshire is all smiles at the Chatsworth Easter egg hunt. Date unknown. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Visitors to the first Extreme Sports Festival in Matlock enjoy racing the KMX carts. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more