Happiness survey.

Happiness among East Midlands people is heavily influenced by the weather

It's International Happiness Day today and even the sun came out to put a smile on our faces.

People in the East Midlands say the weather plays an essential part of the happiness day to day, according to the results of a survey by Capri-Sun to mark their partnership with CLIC Sargent, the leading charity for young people with cancer. Here are the other factors which make us happy:

A quiet moment's peace first thing in the morning makes 36 percent of East Midlands residents happy.
Ticking off a long-awaited chore puts a smile on the face of 60 percent of East Midlands surveyed.
Winding down with a book in bed is a little thing which 48% of East Midlanders cherish at the end of a busy day.
Parents say doing arts and crafts activity with their kids is an essential part of a happy weekend. Several of them said that they remembered doing it when they were children.
