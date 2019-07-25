Have fun by playing safely in water this summer.

Have a splashing time outdoors cooling off in these 9 places in and around Derbyshire

Want to cool off with a swim, splash or paddle on a warm day?

Here are the hot spots to do just that in and around Derbyshire. READ THIS: Chatsworth is the top place in county to walk your dog

Dive into this beautiful outdoor heated pool where all the family can cool off while the sun shines overhead.

1. Hathersage outdoor pool

Dive into this beautiful outdoor heated pool where all the family can cool off while the sun shines overhead.
other
Buy a Photo
How about cooling your weary feet after rambling in the beautiful countryside of this valley near Longshaw Estate and Grindleford?

2. Padley Gorge

How about cooling your weary feet after rambling in the beautiful countryside of this valley near Longshaw Estate and Grindleford?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The splash area contains jets and sprays set on timers and an interactive feature which children can control themselves. It's open from April 1 to September 1 between 10am - 5pm (closed for lunch 12.30pm - 1.30pm).

3. Bakewell Recreation Ground

The splash area contains jets and sprays set on timers and an interactive feature which children can control themselves. It's open from April 1 to September 1 between 10am - 5pm (closed for lunch 12.30pm - 1.30pm).
other
Buy a Photo
How about dipping your toes in the water of the River Derwent and a picnic in the grounds of Chatsworth House?
How about dipping your toes in the water of the River Derwent and a picnic in the grounds of Chatsworth House?
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3