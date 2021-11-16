Derbyshire's Ashford in the Water named as one of the UK's "prettiest" villages

Ashford

In an article in The Times, they recently proclaimed that the Peak District village of Ashford in the Water was one of the UK’s 30 “prettiest” villages – ranking 20th overall.

It’s not difficult to see why they chose Ashford in the Water to be a part of their list. A blend of rustic architecture and unspoiled greenery, Ashford on the Water is always easy on the eyes.

The Peacock at Rowsley also received attention from The Times, as they named it the best place to stay in the surrounding area. Meanwhile, The Times chose The Bull’s Head as the top place to get something to eat locally, declaring it a “no-brainer”.

Located to the north west of Bakewell, Ashford on the Water has a tiny population of well under 1,000, but its residents do a great job with the village’s maintenance and upkeep. It’s consistently a very clean and green place to visit all year round.

The most notable feature of Ashford on the Water is its plethora of listed buildings – a whopping 62 in total. While none of them are listed as Grade I, both Ashford Hall and Sheepwash Bridge are both categorised as Grade II* buildings. As such, they attract a lot of attention from tourists and the like.