Developer's plans for 50 new homes in Derbyshire village field

Derby-based Chevin Homes has submitted plans to Amber Valley Borough Council to build 53 homes in a field running alongside the A615/Belper Road through Oakerthorpe.

The homes would be built between two key junctions, adjacent to Pesto at the Peacock, on the route between Alfreton and Matlock, one of the county’s oldest pubs.

A new access point would be created for the housing development off the A615 at a point between two key junctions which is currently the site of a bus stop.

The applicatants say the scheme would include 30 per cent affordable housing, which would equate to 16 homes.

The application says the scheme would include 30 per cent affordable housing, which would equate to 16 homes.

Marrons Planning, on behalf of Chevin Homes, said the borough’s Local Plan, a blueprint for future development, is “woefully out of date in terms of its purpose, its strategy, content”.

It says: “This development will generate economic benefits via the provision of construction jobs, indirect jobs in the housebuilding supply chain, increased expenditure in the local area associated with the furnishing of new homes and increased footfall and expenditure at local shops and businesses.

Derby-based Chevin Homes has submitted plans to Amber Valley Borough Council to build 53 homes in this field running alongside the A615/Belper Road through Oakerthorpe.

“The scheme will provide up to 30 per cent affordable homes for households whose needs are not met by the market.

“The proposals will also provide a range of house types and sizes to help create a sustainable, inclusive and mixed community.

“As with all new residential development, the proposals will result in an increase in population and will therefore have some impact upon local infrastructure.

“Not all impacts will be negative, for example increased footfall and revenue for local services.

“The site can be sensitively developed in a way that does not result in any unacceptable harm to local amenity, character, or settlement identity.”

The site would have an area of open space at the south of the development, closest to Pesto at the Peacock.

This would include a children’s play area and a pond for collecting flood water.

Planning documents say the site would have 106 parking spaces – two per home.