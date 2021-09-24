Escape to the Peak District countryside and snap up this beautiful four-bedroom home in a peaceful location

The Chase at Greenaway Lane, Hackney, Matlock, is located up a private lane and is surrounded by open fields.

On the market for £900,000 with selling agents Dales & Peak, the property has a cottage-style kitchen with integrated appliances and solid marble worktops.

Four reception rooms and four bathrooms provide plenty of space for each member of the family to unwind in.

The conservatory opens onto a flagged terrace and beyond that there are delightful gardens to the rear and side of the property.

A carp pond, which was formerly a deep swimming pool, a summerhouse and a greenhouse are contained within the gardens.

There is a double garage and the gated driveway has parking space for several vehicles.

1. Kitchen/diner The cottage-style kitchen has integrated appliances and solid marble worktops and there's room for a family to eat there. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Utility room The utility room is separate to the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room The elegant dining room is a perfect place for enjoying a leisurely lunch with the family or hosting dinner parties for friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Sitting room Relax and take in the views of the glorious garden from the light and airy room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales