Escape to the Peak District countryside and snap up this beautiful four-bedroom home in a peaceful location

The Chase at Greenaway Lane, Hackney, Matlock, is located up a private lane and is surrounded by open fields.
On the market for £900,000 with selling agents Dales & Peak, the property has a cottage-style kitchen with integrated appliances and solid marble worktops.
Four reception rooms and four bathrooms provide plenty of space for each member of the family to unwind in.
The conservatory opens onto a flagged terrace and beyond that there are delightful gardens to the rear and side of the property.
A carp pond, which was formerly a deep swimming pool, a summerhouse and a greenhouse are contained within the gardens.
There is a double garage and the gated driveway has parking space for several vehicles.