Estate agent Bagshaws Residential, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says the four-bedroom home on Main Street, Birchover, has been “finished to exacting standards throughout”.

It says a “recent restoration programme” has been completed on the stone-built cottage and gardens.

Highlights include a sitting room, dining room/second reception room and large dining kitchen on the ground floor, with four bedrooms, including one ensuite, and a family shower room on the first floor.

Outside is “a lovely landscaped garden to the front and a further courtyard style garden at the rear”.

1. Sitting room The main focal point of this room is the log-burning stove in set into the stone fireplace. The room has exposed beams over the door frames, painted beams to the ceiling and oak internal doors. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Sitting room The double-glazed bay window to the front provides lovely views over the garden. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Dining room/second reception room This versatile second reception room has a stone fireplace with inset, log-burning stove. The room has two, double-glazed, sliding sash windows to the front, one having a picture seat. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Dining room/second reception room With exposed beams to the ceiling and a wooden floor which runs through into the dining kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo