Here’s how to claim your FREE mattress from Silentnight

The initiative comes on the back of new research the brand conducted, which found the average Brit gets just three ‘good’ night’s sleep a week and also reveals that 7 out of 10 of us are sleeping on the wrong mattress.

Experts in all things sleep, Silentnight, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, takes sleep seriously. Recent research conducted with sleep experts at UCLan collected over half a million data points about the nation’s sleeping habits.

Now, the company is embarking on a unique giveaway, worth £160,000, a first of a kind competition by the bed and mattress brand.

Hundreds of mattresses to be won

Lucky winners will not only receive a brand-new mattress straight to their door, but will have their old mattress removed and recycled too. Sustainability is a priority for Silentnight and the brand recycles approximately 100,000 mattresses a year.

To enter the giveaway and be in with a chance of winning, participants need to follow 3 simple steps:

Follow the exclusive competition link and complete the short sleep survey here: https://www.silentnight.co.uk/wake-up-competition

Follow @Silentnightbeds on Instagram OR Facebook

Sit back & relax – if you’re a winner, you will be contacted via email

Katherine Collins, Senior Brand Manager at Silentnight, said: “We know that a great night’s sleep is so important to allow your body and mind to recharge. When we don’t get enough sleep, our thinking can be slower, meaning we can’t function at our best. Therefore, it’s crucial that your mattress is not only comfortable, but has the right support for your sleep needs.

“We’ve been experts in beds for 75 years and want to offer our customers the perfect night’s sleep that they’ve always dreamed of. It’s time to put compromise to bed!”