Town council calls on gardeners, bakers and crafters to get ready for annual Matlock Show

Matlock Town Council and the Well Field Allotment Association will host the event on Saturday, September 18, and hope 2021 sees a bumper crop of entries with many residents having had more time to perfect their harvest.

A spokesman for the council said: “We know that during the last year many people have taken up new hobbies to pass the time during lockdowns, and this is your chance for these new – or long established – skills to shine.

“Whether you’ve been growing courgettes, onions, potatoes or carrots, making chutneys, jams or cakes or getting creative with embroidery, knitting or cross-stitch we would love you to be part of this friendly annual event by entering the show.”

Could your flower arrangements stand up against competition like this?

The contest takes place at the Imperial Rooms. Entries can be brought along 9-11am on the day and the show opens to the public at 1.30pm.

The council is adding extra outdoor space this year to showcase local businesses selling artisan products, community groups and societies, and a performance by school student.

Delicious refreshments will be provided throughout the day by members of the Matlock Women’s Institute.

Competition categories had yet to be confirmed at the time of writing but in 2019 there were 55 spread across six sections.

The fruit and vegetable sections included prizes for exceptional examples, plus the longest bean and heaviest and ugliest vegetables.

In the floral section, there were awards for arrangements, individual blooms and the tallest sunflower.

The home produce section welcomed entries of jam, chutney, biscuits, cakes and scones, while the handicraft section was open to knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, sewing, and paper crafts.

Younger entrants could also compete to scoop the best miniature garden in a seed tray, a fruit and vegetable character, or baked item.

For the latest updates, see fb.com/thematlockshow.

Keen growers might also like to consider the Starkholmes village show on Saturday, September 11. Entries can be dropped off at the village hall 9.30-11.30am.