The Grade II-listed property is in Bradley near Ashbourne.

Just look at this stunning Derbyshire home with outdoor pool, wine cellar and cinema room for £2 million

The Grade II-listed property also seven bedrooms, gym office, stables and extensive grounds for equestrian activities.

This stylish outdoor pool is a real feature of the property.

1. Swimming pool

Settle down to some big screen action or cue up for some frames in this spacious room.

2. Cinema/games room

A Roman emperor would be happy with a wine store like this!

3. Wine cellar

Relax in comfort in this luxurious room

4. Sitting room

