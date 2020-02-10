A reduction in wildlife crime in the Peak District has been welcomed by the Moorland Association.

The drop was disclosed in the 2019 breeding season report by the Peak District Bird Of Prey Initiative.

The report said the reason was improvements in relationships and better co-operation between land managers, gamekeepers, shooting estates, fieldworkers and volunteers.

There were still two suspected incidences of bird of prey crime. A dead buzzard was found after it had been poisoned, and young birds were believed to have been stolen from a peregrine nest.

However, Amanda Anderson, director of the Moorland Association, said: “We are delighted to see a reduction in reported incidents.

“This follows on the heels of the new joint declaration by the leading rural organisations expressing a zero-tolerance policy towards bird of prey persecution.

“A single confirmed incident of raptor persecution is still one too many, and land managers in the Peak District are working to stamp it out completely.”

The Initiative has agreed to work with the police to deter the theft of peregrine eggs and young birds at sites across the Peak District.

It also wants to encourage the early reporting of raptor sightings by moorland managers and to agree protocols for the reporting of suspected crime.

The breeding season report brings together data on key birds of prey, or raptors, nesting in the Dark Peak, a largely upland region of the Peak District National Park.

Sightings and breeding activity are reported by gamekeepers, birdwatchers and National Trust volunteers. In 2019, peregrine, short-eared owl, merlin, goshawk and hen harriers were all sighted.

Amanda said: “The breeding report from moors managed for grouse shooting is very encouraging.

“Merlin are holding their own, with very high chick survival, while short-eared owls do well when vole numbers are up and the weather is kind.

“A pair of hen harriers returned to breed, while chicks fledged from all goshawk nests, and peregrine are slowly recolonising old haunts.

“The report shows the best results can be achieved through partnership work.”