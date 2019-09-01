Matlock Bath Illuminations season to launch with fireworks display

Final preparations are now well under way for the 122nd Matlock Bath Illuminations season, which will launch with a bang next month.

Derbyshire Dales District Council will light the touch paper on the popular annual event with a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday, September 7.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “As a council we are immensely proud of this fabulous annual tradition dating way back to Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1897.

“The Illuminations attracted well over 100,000 visitors to Matlock Bath last year, extending the tourist season and providing a massive boost to the local economy at no cost to Council Tax payers.

He added: “As always, we hope the weather is kind to us throughout the 2019 season to hopefully guarantee excellent visitor numbers again.”

The Illuminations run every weekend until Sunday, October 27, with the Derwent Gardens and Lovers’ Walks bedecked with lights, fireworks each Saturday and on the final Sunday, and themed Sundays for youngsters.

Centre stage, as ever, will be the parade of decorated and illuminated boats, painstakingly created by members of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association.

From September 14, a park and ride service will operate on Saturdays from 5pm from Cromford Meadows. There will also be a shuttle bus service from Matlock bus station on Saturdays in October.

Advance tickets are now on sale, costing £5.50 or £6.50 for Saturdays and £4.50 or £5.50 for Sundays — £1.50 less than paying on the night. Accompanied under-16s get free entry.

Advance sales help the council monitor likely crowds. On-the-night tickets are not guaranteed if the event sells out in advance.

For full details and tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2Nxbc7T.