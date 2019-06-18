Matlock charity’s furniture workshop gets new kitchen from Co-op grant

A Matlock charity providing therapeutic work opportunities to people with long-term health problems has received a £6,250 kitchen makeover.

Greenaway Workshop, which offers furniture restoration, graphic design, and print services at its base on Old School Close, raised £6,247.94 for the project via the Darley Dale and Matlock Co-op Local Community Fund.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “We are going to use the new kitchen to help members gain confidence in their cooking skills and we also hope to encourage other community groups to use it.”

“The old kitchen was in very poor condition and it was difficult for members and staff to use it.”

The Co-op donates one per cent of members’ spending on own brand products and services to the fund, and members then nominate local causes they want to support.

The refurbishment was carried out by Howdens Kitchens of Tansley, which also provided a free hob and oven.

Greenaway is currently recruiting for volunteers and board members to get involved in its work.

For details, contact Rachael Kelly on 01629 734 089 or email greenawayws@gmail.com.