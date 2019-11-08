Matlock couple get £42,000 penalty for changes that harmed historic character of old building

A Matlock couple have been ordered to pay £42,000 in penalties after making alterations that harmed the historic character of an old building in the Peak District National Park.

Christopher and Sarah Gillott were sentenced at Derby Crown Court after the unauthorised changes were made at the building in Winster which dates back to the 17th century.

Brought by the Peak District National Park Authority, the prosecution is believed to be one of the first of its kind under listed building regulations.

The Gillotts, of Hurds Hollow, Matlock, were told to pay £20,000 each under the Proceeds of Crime Act, fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £5,000.

Joiner Simon Mcloughlin, of Greenhill, Wirksworth, who carried out the work, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £1,000.

All three had pleaded guilty to five charges relating to The Lodge, a Grade II Listed building in a conservation area which was the Gillotts’ former home.

Judge Jonathan Bennett heard that significant alterations and removals were made between 2007 and 2016. The Gillotts had been given permission for works, but with a condition that they retained all historic timbers and items of architectural interest. They benefited by about £40,000, based on a professional valuation, as a result of the changes.

For the Gillotts, it was said that they planned to use the property as a bed-and-breakfast and tea shop, but became ‘overwhelmed’ by the works.