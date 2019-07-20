Matlock park retains international Green Flag award for a 12th year

Hall Leys Park in Matlock has been recognised as one of the best in the world for a 12th consecutive year by the international Green Flag scheme.

Owned and maintained by Derbyshire Dales District Council, the town centre park has received the award during Love Parks Week from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “We are absolutely delighted. We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Hall Leys Park to such a high standard.

“Our Clean & Green team have done a fantastic job in the past 12 months. They work hard to maintain more than 30 parks and gardens across the Derbyshire Dales.”

He added: “As a council we are absolutely committed to keeping our towns and parks looking great for local people and to help attract around five million visitors a year, boosting the economy to the tune of well over £300 million.”

The Green Flag award is a sign to the public that a park boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is well maintained, and has excellent visitor facilities.

Hall Leys features beautiful riverside walks, a bowling green, boating lake, children’s interactive play area, miniature railway, skateboard park, tennis courts, café and a multi-use games area.

The park is among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces—and 131 in 13 other countries around the world—to receive the award this week.

Green Flag manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flags in the UK than ever before.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”