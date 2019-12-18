Matlock's Poppy Appeal raises 'incredible' £20,507

Overjoyed organisers of Matlock’s annual Poppy Appeal have announced that it raised more than £20,000.

Mike Richardson, of Matlock Town Council, said: “The sum raised in Matlock and Matlock Bath this year was an incredible £20,507.69, which exceeds last year’s total.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated and everyone involved in the Remembrance collections and services.

“In particular, we would like to extend our gratitude to Sainsbury’s for hosting our stall during the Remembrance period.

“Special praise should also go the volunteers who knitted poppies and to Coun Mark Wakeman for all his assistance at the Matlock Bath illuminations.”

The total amount of money raised by the Poppy Appeal was a staggering improvement on 2018 when £17,465.55 was generated in the year that marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Part of the reason for the increase was the hard work of businessman Kevin Hogg, of The Leather Shop on Dale Road in Matlock.

Kevin raised a fantastic amount of £821.93 for the appeal by selling hand-made, leather poppies, and Coun Stephen Flitter, the council’s deputy Poppy Appeal organiser, popped into the shop to thank him for his efforts.

All the money raised will be passed on to the Royal British Legion to provide financial, social and emotional support to veterans and members of the British armed forces, their families and dependents. Support includes providing rehabilitation courses and career advice.