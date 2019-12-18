Matlock's Victorian Christmas market lived up to reputation

The Victorian Matlock Christmas Market again lived up to its reputation as one of the biggest and best festive events in the East Midlands.

The weekend-long market, which was the highlight of the build-up to Christmas, welcomed more visitors than ever before to mark its 25th anniversary celebration.

They enjoyed a wide range of artisan stalls and high-quality entertainment, and tucked into a feast of festive food and drink.

Geoff Stevens, chairman of the organising committee, said: “On behalf of everyone involved with staging the event, I would like to thank the public for turning out and giving the town their support.

“We are already looking forward to staging next year’s event and hope that we will see everybody return in 2020.”

The unique market, which attempts to reflect its history from the town’s Victorian beginnings through to the present day, offered a mix of entertainment for the whole family.

Visitors enjoyed shops, restaurants and bars which make Matlock a special place to visit at any time of the year. Also, hotels and guest houses reported an increase in staying visitors over the weekend.

There were about 200 stalls, with many located in three heated and carpeted marquees, offering a range of goods from traditional craft and local produce to Christmas gifts and festive refreshments.

At the Hall Leys Park bandstand, Mark Handley delighted the crowds with his own style of singing, while Matlock’s young singing sensation, Ellie Osbourne, left a large audience stunned with her performance.

Big crowds also gathered to see Santa’s Christmas Parade, led by the Thoresby Colliery Band, and horse and carriages provided by Red House Stables, of Darley Dale.

CBBC star Shannon Flynn, who is appearing as Cinderella in panto at the Buxton Opera House until Wednesday, January 1, featured in the parade. It also included illuminated Christmas character stilt-walkers, sci-fi look-a-likes and models from the spectacular Matlock Bath Illuminated Boat Parade.

Shannon and Coun David Hughes, Mayor of Matlock, pressed the button to light up the town, and the weekend concluded with a breathtaking fireworks display.