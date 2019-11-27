New toilets should encourage visitors to spend more pennies in Youlgrave

Smart, new public toilets that have been opened in Youlgrave are expected to encourage visitors and tourists to spend more pennies in the village.

In fact, donations from visitors have largely funded the toilets, which are set to give a major boost to the local economy.

The accessible building, which includes loos for disabled people, has been opened by Youlgrave Parish Council in the Coldwell End car park. This is a popular starting-point for walks around the village, as well as into nearby Bradford Dale and Lathkill Dale and along the Limestone Way.

Over many years, visitors have been popping coins and notes into an honesty box in the car park.

This money has been topped up by a grant from the Awards For All National Lottery Community Fund, and also generous, additional funding from Coun Simon Spencer, who represents Dovedale on Derbyshire County Council, of which he is deputy leader,

Coun Graham Elliott, chairman of the parish council, said: “At a time when public toilets are closing across the Derbyshire Dales, we felt it important to recognise that visitors and local people alike need access to basic, everyday amenities.

“Spending by visitors in popular Peak District villages like ours is important in keeping local businesses viable. In Youlgrave, this means supporting our pubs, shops, cafes, bakery and garage.

“We want to send a clear message that we value visitors who spend locally, park responsibly and, essentially, put something back into the places they come to enjoy.”

The new toilet block replaces the previous loos that were located nearby but dated back to the 1920s. It also incorporates a new store room for the parish council in which it keeps items such as traffic cones, litter-pickers, signs and bunting.

The building, which has been designed to resemble a traditional stone barn, was constructed by Marsden Builders, of Youlgrave, who also built the original toilets. A map of the village is attached to the exterior to help visitors find their way around.

The parish council manages several other toilet blocks in Youlgrave.