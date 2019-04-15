Nine four-bedroom properties in Derbyshire on Zoopla for £150,000 or less
Needing more space needn't cost the earth.
If you need some more rooms, here's a few four-bed bargains to go for.
1. Dorterry Crescent, Ilkeston
Offers over 130,000 are wanted for this property, with en-suite and conservatory, which is being sold at auction on May 10. Details: http://bit.ly/2DevRHI
2. High Street, Loscoe, Heanor
This spacious property is on the market for 145,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2IvjE4K
3. Shelley Grove, Stonebroom
This semi-detached in a cul-de-sac location is on the market for 125,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2Zh5MkT
4. Broomhill Avenue, Ilkeston
No onward chain on this property which is for sale for offers over 120,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2GnF6au
