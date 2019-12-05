Old water pipes replaced at Lea Bridge in £100,000 project

Residents in Lea Bridge, Matlock will be relieved to hear that old water pipes are being replaced in a £100,000 project.

However, the authority has promised that any work will not disrupt the Christmas celebrations, either for residents or motorists.

Because of their age, the pipes have become prone to leaks and bursts, which could prevent the taps and toilets of residents working properly.

However, the Severn Trent water authority has decided to spend £100,000 to replace half a kilometre of the pipes, and work has already started.

Lisa Orme, community officer for Severn Trent, said: “As water pipes get old, they can grow weaker, forcing them to crack or burst.

“We want to make sure our customers’ water supply is always there when they need it, and that's why we are investing a huge amount of money to lay brand new water pipes in the area.

“When pipes do burst, it is an emergency job and we just have to get on and fix them, which is often disruptive for the local community.

“In Lea Bridge, we are replacing the old, brittle, metal pipes with new, plastic pipes that are much more reliable.

“The work is being planned in a way that gives the local community the least amount of inconvenience.”

Severn Trent is confident that when the work is completed, Lea Bridge will have a modern, reliable water network that will last for generations.

Lisa continued: “Work has already started on Nightingale Close, and will then move on to Lea Road.

“We appreciate that any work in the roads can cause disruption. However, to keep both our workers and local people safe, we will need to use traffic lights on Lea Road while we're doing the job.

“Our teams will work until Saturday, December 21, and will then break up for Christmas to make sure we’re not in the way of the festive season. Work will then start again on Monday,January 6.

“We would encourage people to raise concerns if they feel they are being affected by our work. We’ll be happy to help with any questions or to listen to any suggestions.

“We have written to residents and businesses near to the work to explain what we are doing and why.”