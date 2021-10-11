Crich Tramway Museum

Great things to do in Derbyshire this autumn

Looking for something to do in Derbyshire this autumn? You’ve come to the right place.

Derbyshire offers plenty of great ways to spend your time in the autumn months. Whether you’re an avid hiker, a budding historian or simply want to relax, there’s something for everyone.

1. Crich Tramway Museum

Crich Tramway Museum is a fantastic place to visit over the autumnal half term. Even if vintage trams aren't your thing, there's a local tea shop, a play area for the kids and an array of seasonal exhibitions for you to sink some time into.

2. Heights of Abraham

The cable car tour is undoubtedly the highlight of the Heights of Abraham, but if heights make you uneasy, fear not. There's also the guided tours of the caverns and the Vista restaurant where you can observe the area's natural beauty from a less frightening perspective.

3. Poole's Cavern

Poole's Cavern provides some of the most spectacular underground views you're ever likely to see. If you're a fan of ancient history, you simply have to visit these winding caverns - and if you're not, you'll certainly appreciate the geography of the area.

4. Hardwick Hall

Chesterfield's Hardwick Hall is an immaculately preserved Elizabethan building with plenty to see within its walls. The gardens are similarly beautiful, not to mention the walking trails around its grounds.

