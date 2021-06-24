Peak District's new campsite funds National Trust conservation work

Upper Booth Campsite, at the west end of Edale, is set amid stunning scenery at the base of Kinder Scout.

A post on the National Trust’s Peak District’s site on Facebook says: “We’re really excited to be running our very first campsite in the Peak District. By staying with us at Upper Booth, your camping fees will help contribute towards our conservation work in the High Peak.”

Juliette Sullivan, outdoors holidays operations assistant at Upper Booth Campsite, said: “We have 40 tent pitches and five campervan pitches (campervans must be less then 5.5m). We also have a camping barn which sleeps ten people.”

Upper Booth Campsite is spread over two fields.

The site has a small shop where campers can buy sun cream, tent pegs, butane or propane gas, lanterns, blankets, compasses, toiletries, insect repellant, confectionery, biscuits and ice cream.

Recycling facilities are available on the campsite which is open until November.

Stays up until July 9 cost £18 for Friday and Saturday nights or £12 from Sunday to Thursday nights inclusive for tent with one adult and one car and the same for campervan with one adult.

From July 10 to September 13 the pitch costs £18 daily and from September 14 to November 1 the cost is £12 each day.

Upper Booth Campsite is at the western end of Edale.

There are extra charges of £6 each for addtional adults, £3 for each child aged 5 to 17 years and free for under 5s, £1.50 per dog with a maximum of two per pitch, £2.50 for gazebo/storage tent and £5 for an additional car.

Backpackers arriving on foot or bike get a £5 discount.

To check availability and book online, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/upper-booth-farm-campsite