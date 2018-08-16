Perfect country cottage in the heart of the Peak District

This newly renovated two-bedroom barn conversion is finished to an extremely high specification and has with exceptional far-reaching countryside views.

Located in the heart of the majestic Peak District National Park, the property has good access to the amenities of the beautiful market town of Bakewell, including restaurants, cafes, shops and public houses.

Offers of around �500,000 are wanted for this two-bedroom barn conversion in Bakewell

The property benefits from underfloor heating and accommodation briefly comprises on the ground floor a kitchen, dining room, lounge, inner hall and wc, while on the first floor are two bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The property opens into the kitchen which is fitted with a range of wall and base units with matching Corian work surfaces, a four-ring hob, fan assisted oven, combination oven, integrated dishwasher, wine cooler and integrated fridge-freezer.

A opening leads through to the dining room with further access into the lounge.

The inner hallway has a rear entrance door, under stairs storage cupboard and a wc.

On the first floor is a landing with access to all rooms.

Both bedrooms have exposed ceiling beams while the bathroom fitted with a bath with hand shower, separate shower cubicle with rain shower, wc, wash basin and heated towel rail.

Outside to the front is a gravelled driveway with a neat fore garden with small lawned areas and planted borders all enclosed by dry stonewalling.

The driveway continues down one side of the property, providing parking for several vehicles and allowing access to the rear.

To the rear, there’s a garden being mainly laid to lawn with exterior lighting and a stone agged path leading to both sides of the property.

To the other side access can be gained to an outbuilding which provides useful storage and houses the boiler which serves the property.

The outbuilding also has light, power and heating.

