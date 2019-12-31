Hathersage Pool opened in 1936

Pictues showing swimmers taking the plunge at Hathersage Pool over the years

Braving the cold for a New Year’s Day dip at Hathersage Open Air Swimming Pool has become a bit of tradition over the years.

Here are some pictures of people enjoying the pool and those daft enough to make a splash in the middle of winter.

Izzy Kate and Vic enjoying their dip at Hathersage on New Years Day 2014

1. Bracing the cold

Izzy Kate and Vic enjoying their dip at Hathersage

2. Feeling fresh

One hardy soul just before making the plunge into the water on New Year's Day

3. New Year's Day dip ready

Attendant Rob Machon takes the plunge

4. Dive right in

