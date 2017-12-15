RESCUE ME: Could you give Smudge the cat a home?

This elegant lady is Smudge, a 14-year-old feline who is ageing beautifully… but with a twist!

Everyone has that hope that they will age gracefully. With elegance. That all around will look on in wonder as the years come and go, yet your beauty remains unblemished. Smudge is one of those lucky few. She might be 14 now but you’d never know it to look at her. Bright-eyed and bushy-coated, Smudge is the picture of health.

If you sit in her pen she will sidle over, chin raised and tail swaying, nudging her head into your hand. If the opportunity is there, she will hop up onto your lap and purr like the engine of a fine sports car. There’s nothing she loves more than a good fuss. Well, other than a good nap. Or a good meal. She’s definitely one for life’s simple pleasures.

What she isn’t, however, is a cat who will take any guff.

Fuss her in a way that is not ‘just so’ and she will take umbrage and saunter away. Attempt to pick her up and will scream blue murder! Smudge is an older lady who knows what she likes – and definitely what she doesn’t! Therefore, her potential owner will need to appreciate the boundaries that she sets and if they do so then they will find Smudge to be a lovely natured, affectionate, and beautiful cat to have around the place.

To age with such grace is a virtue, but her real beauty lies with who she is and not how she looks. Smudge is a definite character.

Smudge is currently housed at the RSPCA centre on Spital Lane, Chesterfield. If you are interested in giving Smudge a home, this lady deserves to spend her last few years being loved and cared for, then please give the RSPCA centre a call on 01246 273358.

You can find out more about Smudge at http://www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/smudge-s2017038/