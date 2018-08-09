Stunning Grade II country cottage has a thatched roof and more character than a Shakespeare play

This is a chance to purchase a Grade II listed property that boasts immense character, including a recently replaced thatched roof, all set in spacious gardens extending to more than half an acre.

The property has beamed ceilings, and the property has been extensively renovated and restored.

This stunning country cottage is on the market for a guide price of �745,000

The property is situated in a rural location on the fringe of the picturesque village of Ashover.

Nestled in the Derbyshire Dales, Ashover has a basic range of facilities with a more comprehensive range in the nearby market town of Chesterfield including supermarkets, high street shops, restaurants and secondary schools.

The property has a rural countryside setting, with benefit of many nearby local walks and bridleways, however also has the advantage of excellent access onto main roads.

The front entrance to the property leads into the kitchen, which has been tastefully modernised with a stone tiled floor, central island, range cooker and French doors to the garden.

The hallway has timber stairs to the first floor and a snug with a large fireplace with stone hearth and surround.

The snug leads to the study, which has a gas stove in the original stone hearth, and French doors to the rear patio.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a utility room with connections for a washing machine and tumble drier, a wc and shower room and a rear porch/cloakroom.

On the first floor are three bedrooms.

The master bedroom has an ensuite with a character copper bath.

The second bedroom also has an ensuite and the third has a built-in sink.

There is also a further room which provides scope for either a small single bedroom, or potentially a separate bathroom.

Outside is a driveway providing off-road parking and a stone-built garage that is in need of renovation but offers scope for potential conversion subject to obtaining the necessary consents.