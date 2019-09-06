Swallow Cottage is in Philhough in Stanton-in-the-Peak

Surround youself with nothing but the beauty of the Peak District in this country house for £1.695 million

This traditional home with period features and a hot tub comprises a farm house, annexe cottage and additional cottage and could also be business opportunity for letting out as holiday homes..

Check out this pictures and get details here from property experts Zoopla.

Relax in the hot tub and enjoy the stunning views

1. Hot tub and deck

With feature stone fireplace and views over the valley looking towards Rowsley, Haddon Hall and Chatsworth.

2. Farmhouse sitting room

Adjoins the sitting room in an open-plan design

3. Farmhouse dining room

Finished in stylish wood effect

4. Farmhouse kitchen

